Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Frontdoor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Quarry LP lifted its position in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Frontdoor by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.