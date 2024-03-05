Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 225.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EXK stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.62. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
