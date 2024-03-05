Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) vs. The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Head to Head Contrast

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $208.18 million 1.36 $35.87 million $2.55 7.99 The PNC Financial Services Group $31.88 billion 1.92 $5.58 billion $12.79 12.03

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Capital Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 The PNC Financial Services Group 3 5 6 0 2.21

Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $146.59, indicating a potential downside of 4.69%. Given Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 17.23% 15.05% 1.59% The PNC Financial Services Group 17.50% 12.27% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through commercial bank branches, mortgage offices, and loan production office. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.