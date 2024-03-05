De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) & ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Financial Analysis

De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) and ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares De La Rue and ARC Document Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets De La Rue N/A N/A N/A ARC Document Solutions 2.93% 7.49% 3.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares De La Rue and ARC Document Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio De La Rue N/A N/A N/A $0.39 8.66 ARC Document Solutions $281.20 million 0.40 $8.23 million $0.18 14.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ARC Document Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than De La Rue. De La Rue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Document Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

49.0% of ARC Document Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of ARC Document Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for De La Rue and ARC Document Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score De La Rue 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARC Document Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ARC Document Solutions beats De La Rue on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities. It also provides high security digital and physical solutions, which includes supply chain traceability, physical authentication tokens, and ID security components, as well as government revenue and brand protection solutions, as well as engages in trading and insurance activities. De La Rue plc was formerly known as New De La Rue plc and changed its name to De La Rue plc in November 1999. The company was founded in 1813 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services. The company also provides professional services and software services to re-produce and distribute large-format and small-format documents, and specialized graphic color printing. In addition, it engages in sale and supply of equipment; and provides ancillary services. The company operates service centers in the United States, Canada, China, United Kingdom, India, United Arab Emirates. It serves local restaurant owners, construction subcontractors, international retailers, regional energy companies, and largest school districts, as well as retail, technology, energy, education, hospitality, public utilities, and others. The company was formerly known as American Reprographics Company and changed its name to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. in 2012. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

