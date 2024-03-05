Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) vs. WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of WM Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adobe and WM Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 1 6 20 0 2.70 WM Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Adobe currently has a consensus price target of $613.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. WM Technology has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.52%. Given WM Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Adobe.

Adobe has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adobe and WM Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $19.41 billion 13.23 $5.43 billion $11.81 48.09 WM Technology $215.53 million 0.62 -$115.99 million ($1.23) -0.73

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology. WM Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 27.97% 38.30% 20.72% WM Technology -56.88% -25.02% -15.37%

Summary

Adobe beats WM Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, and communicators. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. It also provides consulting, technical support, and learning services. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

