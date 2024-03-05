Head-To-Head Comparison: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) vs. Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 9.02% 8.85% 2.87% Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 4 6 0 2.60 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. Park City Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.84%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Park City Group.

StoneCo has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and Park City Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $1.86 billion 2.78 -$100.61 million $0.64 25.66 Park City Group $19.10 million 14.17 $5.59 million $0.27 55.15

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Park City Group beats StoneCo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served approximately 2.6 million clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Park City Group

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.