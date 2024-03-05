Analyzing MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -49.48% -19.17% -15.65% MGT Capital Investments 2,337.29% -202.89% 683.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

15.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bitfarms and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 6.17 -$86.88 million ($0.26) -10.12 MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 3.94 -$5.98 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bitfarms and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 5 0 3.00 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.09%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Bitfarms beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

