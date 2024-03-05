Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $308.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.13. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.