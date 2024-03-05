Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$39.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Hydro One

Hydro One Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of H opened at C$40.53 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$32.79 and a 1 year high of C$41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.81. The stock has a market cap of C$24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

