Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$39.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:HGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hydro One

Insider Transactions at Hydro One

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of H opened at C$40.53 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$32.79 and a 1 year high of C$41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.81. The stock has a market cap of C$24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.