Reviewing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC)

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dakota Gold and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Anglo American has a consensus target price of $20.09, indicating a potential upside of 85.16%. Given Anglo American’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anglo American is more favorable than Dakota Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and Anglo American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anglo American $30.65 billion 0.95 $283.00 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -28.87% -27.91% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anglo American beats Dakota Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

