Head-To-Head Review: Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) vs. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reckitt Benckiser Group and Newell Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reckitt Benckiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Newell Brands 1 7 1 0 2.00

Newell Brands has a consensus price target of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.86%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

39.7% of Reckitt Benckiser Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Reckitt Benckiser Group pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newell Brands pays out -29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Newell Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Reckitt Benckiser Group and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands -4.77% 10.24% 2.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reckitt Benckiser Group and Newell Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A $2.59 24.92 Newell Brands $8.13 billion 0.38 -$388.00 million ($0.95) -7.95

Reckitt Benckiser Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newell Brands. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reckitt Benckiser Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Reckitt Benckiser Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands. The company also offers fragrances and devices; water softeners; home cleaning products; dish washes; toilet cleaners; disinfectants; sprays, baits, and plug-ins for pest control; stain removals; fabric washing; and other hygiene products under the Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Vanish, and Woolite brands. In addition, it provides vitamins, minerals, and supplements under the Biofreeze, Airborne, Mead Johnson, Move Free, Enfamil, Neuriva, and Nutramigen brands. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands; small appliances under the Breville brand name in Europe; food and home storage products under the FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Ball, and Sistema brands; fresh preserving products; vacuum sealing products; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon brand; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, and Sharpie brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products, inlcuding technical apparel and on-the-go beverageware under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, commercial products distributors, specialty retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, e-commerce retailers, and sporting goods, as well as direct to consumers online, select contract customers, and other professional customers. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

