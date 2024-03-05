Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $51.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torno Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.