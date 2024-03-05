Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $235.56

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE IEX opened at $237.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in IDEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

