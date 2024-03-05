American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMH

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.