American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

