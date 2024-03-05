Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Price Target at C$86.00

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$83.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$59.95 and a one year high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

