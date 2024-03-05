Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 502.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.80 ($6.69).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 325 ($4.12) to GBX 529 ($6.71) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.47) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.98) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 505 ($6.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8,383.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 453.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 414.81. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 511.50 ($6.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85.

(Get Free Report

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.