AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALA

AltaGas Price Performance

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas stock opened at C$29.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.22. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.