Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

XPOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 203,408 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPOF opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $614.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

