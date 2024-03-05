The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $230.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADSK. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

