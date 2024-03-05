Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

