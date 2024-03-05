Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

