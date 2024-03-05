Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at Cormark

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Treasury Metals Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Treasury Metals stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Treasury Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$24.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.
Treasury Metals Company Profile
