Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at Cormark

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Treasury Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Treasury Metals stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Treasury Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$24.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

