Stantec (TSE:STN) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$115.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.15.

STN opened at C$111.57 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$75.31 and a twelve month high of C$118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The company has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.23.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

