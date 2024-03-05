Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$120.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.15.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$111.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$75.31 and a 12 month high of C$118.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$108.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

