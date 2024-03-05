Truist Financial Raises ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $80.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANIP opened at $66.42 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $318,467.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 46,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

