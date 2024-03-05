Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $320.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

