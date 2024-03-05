Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVFree Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.70. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

