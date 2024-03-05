Pearson (LON:PSON) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 965 ($12.25) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

LON PSON opened at GBX 1,021.50 ($12.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,037 ($13.16). The company has a market cap of £7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,584.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 962.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 927.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 15.70 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,750.00%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,145.48 ($2,723.04). Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

