Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Increased to GBX 450 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 450 ($5.71) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 389.17 ($4.94).

HTG opened at GBX 314 ($3.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.03. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.39). The company has a market cap of £517.91 million, a PE ratio of 4,521.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,428.57%.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

