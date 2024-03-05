Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Drops By 15.9%

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vince Stock Performance
VNCE opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Vince has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.45.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
