Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Drops By 15.9%

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VNCE opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Vince has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vince during the first quarter worth $88,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vince by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vince by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

