Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.59. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 914,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

