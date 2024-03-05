Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) versus California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Head to Head Comparison

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for California Resources and Riverdale Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 1 5 0 2.83 Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.04%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 20.14% 17.57% 9.39% Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares California Resources and Riverdale Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Riverdale Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.80 billion 1.31 $564.00 million $7.72 6.88 Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Risk and Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, suggesting that its share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

