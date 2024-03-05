Contrasting Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrum AB (publ) and Yiren Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $12.65 0.25 Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.98 $173.24 million $3.13 1.76

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Intrum AB (publ). Intrum AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yiren Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrum AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intrum AB (publ) and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Intrum AB (publ) and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Yiren Digital 42.38% 29.54% 22.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Intrum AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services. It also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; e-commerce services comprising credit management, payment solutions, and collection services; accounts receivables services that include invoicing, payment booking, monitoring of due dates reminder, and collection services; and financing and portfolio investment services. Intrum AB (publ) was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

