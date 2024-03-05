Head-To-Head Analysis: Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) versus Its Competitors

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) is one of 274 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Peakstone Realty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Peakstone Realty Trust
|$254.28 million
|-$550.58 million
|-0.90
|Peakstone Realty Trust Competitors
|$882.11 million
|$102.78 million
|27.97
Peakstone Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Dividends
Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 207.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Peakstone Realty Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peakstone Realty Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Peakstone Realty Trust
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.50
|Peakstone Realty Trust Competitors
|3385
|12172
|12055
|284
|2.33
Peakstone Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.38%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Peakstone Realty Trust
|-216.52%
|-38.73%
|-18.01%
|Peakstone Realty Trust Competitors
|1.89%
|-3.24%
|1.30%
Summary
Peakstone Realty Trust rivals beat Peakstone Realty Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.