Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT at $106.29

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.94 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

