Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives $25.25 Average PT from Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $959.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

