Brokerages Set Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Price Target at $22.56

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Vestis has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.72 million. Vestis’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vestis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,250 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

