Brokerages Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Target Price at C$78.40

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.40.
Several analysts have weighed in on CCL.B shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
CCL.B opened at C$68.76 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
