Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Target Price at C$199.41

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$199.41.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$148.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 37.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.31. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.