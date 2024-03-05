RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $13.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

