CIBC Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$120.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE SJ opened at C$72.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$49.17 and a 52 week high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

