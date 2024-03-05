Contrasting Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and SMC Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.18 billion 1.35 -$1.09 billion ($1.75) -5.93 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SMC Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and SMC Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 2 5 2 0 2.00 SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $16.53, indicating a potential upside of 59.43%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -22.44% -32.20% -13.48% SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bilibili beats SMC Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SMC Entertainment, Inc., an early stage developmental company focuses on the development of fintech technology in the United States. It intends to provide fintech-disruption business products and services. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.