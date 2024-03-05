THOR Industries (THO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. THOR Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $6.25-7.25 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect THOR Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE THO opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

