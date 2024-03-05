Scotiabank Downgrades Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRE. Paradigm Capital lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.44.

TSE:MRE opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$947.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$11.10 and a twelve month high of C$15.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

