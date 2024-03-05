Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $5.55 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 1,307.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $2,985,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,538,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,067,728.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,337,691 shares of company stock worth $7,938,546. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 2,060,199 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,261,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 840.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 896,712 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

