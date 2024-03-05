Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Ashland (NYSE:ASH)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.38.

Get Ashland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASH

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.