Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Flywire Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after buying an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Flywire by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

