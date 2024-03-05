Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Get Entegris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $140.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. Entegris has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $141.89. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.