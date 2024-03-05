Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 233,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

