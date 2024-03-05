Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 135.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 78.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

